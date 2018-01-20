Volunteers are needed for medical students

Medical students at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston are looking for volunteer patients to help them become better doctors.

The volunteers would be required to take part in teaching sessions which would involve the students listening to and examining the patients.

Examinations may include checking blood pressure and a patient’s pulse, listening to their chest/heart, examining eyes/ears, testing reflexes, joint examination and recording a patient’s medical history.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Clinical Teaching Fellow Dr Kishan Rees said: “Medical student education includes patient based teaching and examination workshops away from the hospital wards.

“In order to deliver this teaching we need more volunteer patients who are prepared to come to the medical education department at Lincoln County Hospital.

Patients will always be examined under the supervision of a qualified doctor and teaching sessions last for a morning or an afternoon.

Dr Rees added: “We need patients with a wide range of conditions and illnesses. Volunteer patient information remains strictly confidential at all times, the privacy and dignity of patients is always given top priority.”

Albert Hemsley, 69, has been volunteering for nine years.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the NHS I would not be alive today.

“This is my way of giving something back and saying thank you.

“It is really worthwhile and you know it helps the young doctors and will benefit patients.”

Alan Cook, 84, said: “I had a knee replacement 12 years ago and I was asked if I would like to be a volunteer patient.

“I immediately said yes, it is another way for me to show my thanks and appreciation.

“These junior doctors have been endowed with a gift to be able to make people better which is marvellous.

“I think if there is anything we can do to help them to be even better it is the least we can do.”

Patients are provided with refreshments and paid £20 each time they take part. Free parking will be arranged for patients or a taxi will be booked and paid for if required.

For more information email undergrad.lincoln@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01205 445333.