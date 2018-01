PCSO Nicola Stuchfield is appealing for information after two Stihl hedge trimmers were stolen in Tattershall.

PCSO Stuchfield said the two items were stolen from an insecure outbuilding at a property in Lodge Road at some point over the last two months.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 252 of January 8.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.