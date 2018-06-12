Helen makes finals of national contest

A floral designer based near Boston is to see her work go on display in the capital after making the finals of a national competition.

Helen Chambers, director of Donington’s Evolve Flowers, is one of six finalists in the contest being held as part of British Flowers Week.

Now in its sixth year, the campaign is held by London’s New Covent Garden Flower Market as an ‘annual celebration of the wealth and variety of British cut flowers and foliage’.

This year it runs for the full week from Monday, June 18.

For the competition, submissions were requested for six innovative floral designs to be on show in the nave of the newly refurbished Garden Museum, in Lambeth, throughout the week.

The brief called for an artistic response to the location, showcasing the unique seasonal quality of British flowers, plants, and foliage.

Next week, a winner from the six will be chosen, but all the finalists will be invited to a special gala event celebrating British Flowers Week.

Evolve Flowers was established in September and provides all aspects of floristry and event décor, in addition to business-to-business consultancy, workshops, and fun days with flowers.

Helen said given the vast number of British growers based in the area, it ‘seemed crazy’ not to enter the competition and ‘have the chance to promote Lincolnshire-grown flowers’.

“I was amazed when I found out I had been selected as a finalist,” she said. “It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase my skills against the five other talented finalists.”

For more on British Flowers Week, visit www.britishflowersweek.com

To join the conversation on social media use the hashtag #BritishFlowersWeek.