Help Bryce realise his Olympic dream

An eight-year-old swimmer from Boston is appealing for help in making his dream of representing the UK at the Olympics come true.

Bryce Howard, of Monteith Crescent, is looking for sponsorship so he can continue to train and compete.

Can you help Bryce Howard realise his Olympic dreams?

His hero is Adam Peaty, the swimmer who came from obscurity to win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He has been a regular swimmer at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex since he was aged just four and a member of Boston Amateur Swimming Club since his talent was spotted by a coach.

The Tower Road Academy pupil goes to the pool almost every night after school and then fits in extra swimming training at weekends.

He has already won a clutch of awards and his mum, Vikki, says he has been told he may have the ability to make a career out of swimming.

She said: “His real aim is the Olympics. He keeps counting down the days to when he will be old enough to be considered for the GB team.

“We want to do everything we can to help him achieve his ambition, but it is expensive. There is the cost of swimming lessons and training and transport to get to competitions which sometimes means an overnight stay.”

Vikki wants to hear from anyone who could offer sponsorship in return for their company logo on a potential Olympian’s T-shirt.

If you want more information, contact Vikki on 07825 788024 or email vikkihoward79@gmail.com