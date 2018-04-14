Help group carve a place in the town

A group of community woodcarvers is celebrating after being awarded more than £700 from Boston Town Area Committee.

The Boston and South Holland Woodcarvers were given £708.52 for the purchase of equipment to carry out their activities following a meeting of the committee last Wednesday.

Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers working an Boston Stump. Iain Braid. EMN-180904-093445001

The group of amateur carvers works out of the Boston Stump on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-1pm and is currently completing a huge tribute to the trawlermen of the First World War.

It started under the Transported Art project with the guidance of professional carver Peter Tree.

It has seen a huge amount of interest from visitors to the church, both local and from further afield - with followers online from Australia and America.

The group has also seen donations from the Wainfleet Trust and Boston Big Local.

Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers working an Boston Stump. Janice Charles and Peter Henson. EMN-180904-093434001

Artist Jane Kay, who has created a number of painted porcelain panels for the members to work off, said: “This money will enable us to extend our reach out.”

She explained the group had previously been able to buy a portable tressle table, which meant they could go to external events to demonstrate what they were doing.

However, it’s not been plain sailing for the group, which has in recent times seen a donation tin, money, a set of gouging tools and a one of Jane’s painted panels stolen.

Further measures have since been taken to protect the group’s work and police are investigating the thefts.

The Boston and South Holland Woodcarvers with one of the panels they are working on. EMN-180604-112031001

The group are looking for donations of tools to help them.

John Goodwin said: “We’re asking people to look through their sheds and see if they or their parents and grandparents have any old tools they can donate to help us introduce new members.”

The tools will be used when members of the public, even those with no prior experience of woodcarving want a go.

Anyone who wishes to join the group is also welcome to go along to the group’s openings where they will also find a number of smaller carvings members have done to raise funds.

For more visit the Boston and South Holland Woodcarvers Facebook page.