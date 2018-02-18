‘Help us help the homeless’

A former Boston man is appealing for donations of clothes, blankets, and food to pass on to homeless people in London.

Dean Wood, 31, is planning to take two vans’ worth of items to the capital to distribute among rough sleepers.

Dean, formerly of Wigtoft, runs a courier business based in Woodhall Spa where he lives with his wife and son.

He says he and his wife, Jade, make regular visits to London and have been moved by the scale of homelessness in the capital, with it affecting not just individuals, but families.

“It’s heartbreaking to see,” he said.

He plans to make the goodwill run to the capital this weekend.

Anyone who can donate clothes, blankets, and food is asked to call him on 07519 938112 or contact him via his business at www.bradielee.com to arrange for free collection.