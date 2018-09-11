Heritage open days around Boston a success

Visitors had the chance to explore the heritage of the Boston area with a number of free events at the weekend.

St Botolph’s Church (The Stump) and the Guild Hall in Boston, along with St Michael’s All Angels Church in Frampton West and Kirton Town Hall were among those opening their doors.

Guided tours were taking place at St Boltoph's Church

Organisers say the event, which continues into this weekend, was the best yet.

The Heritage Open Days are now in their 25th year, and this time the theme was Picturing the Past.

Charlotte Davey, Lincolnshire Heritage Open Day Co-ordinator with Heritage Lincolnshire, said although the event was going on over a second weekend, they had already had really good feedback.

“This is a hugely important event. It’s not just about showing people places they might not be aware of or normally able to see, it’s also about overcoming boundaries,” she said.

“These events allow people to see all this wonderful heritage we have in the country free of charge.”

This weekend saw guided tours of St Botolph’s in Boston, including the chance to have an optional trip up the tower to see the belfry, which is normally inaccessible to the public. More tours are scheduled for this weekend.

Visitors to the Guild Hall had chance to see art, drawings and photographs shared fromi ts collections showing some Boston's history. Again, there are further tours this weekend.

At Kirton Town Hall, there were various displays organised for people to see. The Town Hall hosted a talk on Saturday as well as a music hall extravaganza in the evening.

Charlotte said: “We’ve still got events going on into this weekend, but so far it’s going really well. We’ve had some great feedback, and signs are that it is the best one yet.”

To find out more details about events later this week and at the weekend, the brochure can be downloaded at https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days

Kirton Town Hall had various displays for visitors organised by Carol Lidgett, centre, who is pictured with Colin Cumberworth, left and Stanley Naylor who have written a book called Remembrance 2018 - 100 Years On

St Michael and All Angel Frampton West

