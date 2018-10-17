Highlighting work of 999 services

Hundreds of people turned out to take a look at the work of local emergency services at the Blue Light Day in Central Park on Saturday.

H M Coastguard, LIVES, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, Lincolnshire Police, Air Ambulance, St John’s Ambulance, Lowland Rescue and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were among he organisations who turned out for the event.

Children were able to sit on the police bike, set off the sirens and even have a go at driving in the Road Safety Partnership’s driving simulator.

St John’s Ambulance was providing CPR training and recruiting volunteers; the coastguard gave demonstrations of their equipment; Sam’s House provided free family crafts themed around the emergency services day for kids to complete and take home; and there was the chance to dress up as a police officer and hold the shield from the tactical support unit of Lincolnshire Police.

The force’s bears Bella and Bobby came out to greet children and provided great photo opportunities, and Boston Volunteer Police Cadets were on hand to assist people at the event and provided support for Bella and Bobby.

Lincolnshire Police hosted a marathon with their Mini Police to raise monies for local charities, with over 70 children taking part in the race around Central Park.

The event was organised by Boston Council in association with Lincolnshire Police.

Event lead, Kamila Nowinska, Boston’s Community Safety Officer, said: “I am so pleased to see so many people turn out and give children the opportunity to see what the emergency services do.”

Police spokesman PC Tim Newell said: “It was an absolutely fantastic event, it has exceeded all expectations; its great to see all the families and kids giving up their Saturday to come and experience and see for themselves what it entails to be part of the emergency services.”