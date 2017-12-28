Honoured for  actions at Pilgrim blaze

Four firefighters from Boston have been recognised for their ‘swift decision-making’ and actions at a fire at Pilgrim Hospital earlier this year.

The four officers were called to attend the ninth floor of the Boston hospital in March which resulted in 25 patients being evacuated.

They were Dave Moore, Grant Smith, Nicky Hull and and Simon Bedford.

The crew joined other firefighters and staff from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue who were recognised for their dedication and long service during an awards ceremony in Lincoln this month.

Long Service and Good Conduct medals were presented to a number of the county’s deserving firefighters who have clocked up 20 years’ service.

They received their medals from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire.

Five members of staff received a 30 year certificate.

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “As always, it was both an honour and a privilege to host our annual Long Service awards ceremony.

“This provided the opportunity to recognise the commitment of a number of members of staff, individuals who between them have given over 420 years collective service to fire and rescue and the county council.

“This is a fantastic achievement by them and their families and one which it is absolutely right that we celebrate.”

A crew from Spalding were also honoured for their heroic actions at a house fire in April during which they also had to deal with aggressive and obstructive behaviour by an individual at the scene.

Councillor Nick Worth, executive member for fire and rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “The achievements of these particular individuals goes to highlight the work of the whole of the fire and rescue service - not only protecting the public day to day - but also going above and beyond what is expected in challenging conditions.”

“The situations which we ourselves may hope never to see, are those that our firefighters prepare for, train for and experience first-hand. I personally extend my thanks to each and every one of them.”