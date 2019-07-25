Hot weather brings disruptions on train services

Safety measures are being imposed on the rail network amid warnings of record UK temperatures of around 38C.

Customers are being advised not to travel on East Midlands Trains services to and from London today (Thursday, July 25)..

Speed restrictions are being introduced across wide parts of the UK rail network, which are only pre-stressed to help them resist high temperatures. of 27 degrees

A statement reads: "Our focus is to ensure our trains and our stations can be safely used by our customers and, as a result of the speed restrictions, we have to run a significantly reduced timetable to and from London throughout the day on Thursday 25 July."

An amended timetable is in place on the London St Pancras route with journey times significantly extended and fewer services running.

East Midlands Trains said: "We currently expect to run a full timetable on our local routes, however services may be subject to delay or alteration at late notice."

Ticket Information:

If you have a ticket dated for 25th July 2019 you may use it to travel with East Midlands Trains on Friday 26th July 2019.

Will my ticket by accepted on Alternative routes?

As the high track temperatures are affecting the whole of the UK, Network Rail are implementing speed restrictions and safety precautions on most routes. Alternative routes are not viable as all Train Operators will be running a considerably reduced service in order to maintain a safe railway for our customers.

CUSTOMERS TO / FROM BEDFORD: Trains are not calling at Bedford today due to the emergency timetable. Customers to and from Bedford station should travel to Luton / Luton Airport Parkway with Thameslink to connect with our services.

CUSTOMERS TO / FROM DONCASTER / WAKEFIELD WESTGATE / LEEDS: As services will start and finish at Sheffield, tickets are being accepted by Cross Country today and you should travel on their trains to Sheffield where you can connect with East Midlands Trains.

What if I choose to abandon my journey?

Refunds

If your tickets were purchased over the phone or via our website please return them to-

East Midlands Trains

Refunds Department

PO Box 23972

Edinburgh

EH3 5DA

If bought at a station, tickets need to be returned to the relevant station ticket office, which will process the refund.