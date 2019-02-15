Households in Boston warned by the council about allowing chippings and stones to encroach outside of their property

Boston Council has issued a warning to householders whose drives and paths are gravelled about making sure the chippings don’t spill onto the footpath or highway.

A council spokesman said many borough residents have driveways and paths which are gravelled, and a polite notice has been issued for them not to allow stones to spill over onto the footpath or the highway.

The Cocuncil has asked in response to recent complaints about what it says are ‘quite large amounts’ of granite chippings encroaching onto a pavement.

One complainant was concerned about the hazard presented to elderly pedestrians, the spokesman said.

He said the council has been out to sweep the stones away, but residents are asked to keep their own frontages clear.

The spokesman went on: “Residents do have a duty of care and allowing stones to cause a potential hazard to others could be classed as a negligent act.

“It’s a simple matter for homeowners to just sweep stones back onto their own property and keep the footpaths and roads clear. We are just politely asking residents to be aware and to do that.”