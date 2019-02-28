How Skegness and Boston MP Matt Warman will vote on Brexit

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has annouced he will be voting for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

In an update for his constituents, he said: “Since my previous update, there have been numerous votes on Brexit, and many constituents have asked me how I expect to vote over the coming weeks. I hope the following update will be helpful in outlining my position.

My commitment - shared by the vast majority of those who have been in touch - is to delivering Brexit and it remains absolute Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness

“As you may be aware, the Government has announced that there will be a further vote on Theresa May’s deal on March 12.

“If this does not pass, there will be a vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal on March 13.

“If Parliament votes against a no deal Brexit, there will be a vote on whether to extend Article 50 on March 14.

“I will be voting for the Prime Minister’s deal, as this will take us out of the EU on time. In the instance that this falls, however, I would vote against an extension to Article 50, and for a WTO exit on March 29.”

Mr Warman says the Prime Minister’s deal will deliver on the Brexit for which his constituency voted overwhelmingly in favour.

“It will ensure that the UK takes back control of its laws, borders and money,” he said.

“This means an end to free movement, the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice coming to a close and vast budget payments to the EU ending once and for all.

“We will also be out of the Common Agriculture Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy.

“EU and UK citizens will have their rights protected, including for healthcare and pensions. They will be able to continue to live their lives broadly as they do now.

“For these reasons, I believe that the best option going forward is to leave the EU with a deal.

“I hope enough people in Parliament agree and it can be done.

“My commitment - shared by the vast majority of those who have been in touch - is to delivering Brexit and it remains absolute.“