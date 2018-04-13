Hundreds of pounds to aid rough sleepers

More than £300 has been donated to a charity serving homeless, lonely, and vulnerable people in Boston.

The Rotary Club of Boston has presented the sum – £340 in all – to Centrepoint Outreach.

It represents proceeds from a fundraiser the club held at Tesco’s Boston store over Christmas in which shoppers paid a pound to guess the value of a trolley worth of goods for a chance to win them all.

The funds have been used to buy new sleeping bags for rough sleepers.

The charity’s CEO Liz Hopkins thanked the club for its continued support.