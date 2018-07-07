Hundreds pay tribute to our Armed Forces

There was a fantastic turn-out at a Freiston museum for an event to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The We’ll Meet Again museum hosted the event with the support of the Royal British Legion as part of the national day which is a chance for people to show support to the men and women who make up the armed forces community, including veterans, serving troops, service families, and cadets.

Thomas Woodward, 13, looking inside the replica Lancaster.

Apart from one disappointment when the anticipated flypast didn’t happen because of a communications mix up, the museum’s secretary Peter Pimperton said everything had gone brillantly.

“It went very well. We had an excellent crowd all day, and all in all we had a really brilliant day, with the museum and café packed,” he said.

As well as live entertainment from singing duo The DreamBelles and 40s dancing, visitors were also able to see a wide range of military and vintage vehicles brought along as well as the displays at the museum.

The mayor of Boston and her husband attended along with representatives of the Boston branch of the British Legion.

Mr Pimperton said they were visited by Normandy veterans in their 90s who had only planned to stay for an hour or so because of their age but had enjoyed themselves so much they stayed all day.

There was also a piper performing and Mr Pimperton’s wife Angela sang the On the Road to Passchendaele with him.

Mr Pimperton said the event attracted all ages.

“It pulled everybody in. It wasn’t just an older audience,” he said.

“Because we deal with the schools we get a real selection of young people coming through and its amazing how much they know of what’s on display and they are explaining to their mums and dads,” he said.

There was also a raffle with a very special first prize provided by volunteer Paul Needham of a trip in the 1946 Luscombe plane that he owns, which was won by the first aider at the event.

“We will definitely be running it again next year,” said Mr Pimperton.

He said the museum is also hoping to hold an anniversary event on August 12 this year, with more details released shortly on the museum’s Facebook page.