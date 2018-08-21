Hundreds visit Boston fire station’s open day

Hundreds turned out to Boston Fire Station’s open day on Sunday - enjoying a variety of activities - and the spectacle of a Lancaster plane fly-by.

The station held the fun day for the local community - raising over £2,800 in the process.

Family event at Boston Fire Station. Oli Dust 11 and Lilia Dust 3 of Boston on a 1936 Leyland Cub. EMN-180820-092644001

Children were entertained by various attractions, including vintage fire truck ‘Betsy’, a football target game, fairground rides and a bouncy castle. The Second World War Lancaster plane did three fly-bys and children also got to fire off the hose to knock over rubber duck targets.

Jamie Patton, Lincs Fire and Rescue’s watch command support for Boston, Kirton and Leverton, said: “We were so pleased with how the event went - we had hundreds throughout the day enjoying the activities on offer.

“The families and friends of the crew put in a massive amount of work to make it all possible, so it was great to see how well it was received and how much money was raised.”

The money raised was match-funded by Barclays Bank - to give a total of £2,807.76. which will be donated to the Fire Fighter’s Charity.

Family event at Boston Fire Station. Justina and Sergejus Buiko with Adam Buiko 2 of Boston. EMN-180820-092716001

Family event at Boston Fire Station. L-R George Bradley 4 and Henry Bradley 2 of Boston. EMN-180820-092623001

Family event at Boston Fire Station. L-R Oscar Melton, two, and Alfie Currie, six, of Boston. EMN-180820-092706001

Junior Ncube, six, and Thandi Ncube, one, of Boston.