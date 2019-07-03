Husband pays tribute to 'beautiful wife' after tragic collision in Boston

A Heckington woman has been named by police as the pedestrian who died in a tragic collision when a car crashed into the shop front of Specsavers opticians in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police have named her as Karen Mercer, 49, of Heckington and her husband, Karl, has paid tribute to his "beautiful wife" following the incident in Wide Bargate on Monday afternoon.

Karen Mercer.

Mr Mercer says in a statement released by the police: “A light unexpectedly turned off in my life on Monday afternoon when my beautiful wife Karen was taken from me in tragic circumstances.

“We met in 2006 while dog-walking and married in 2007, in Georgetown, Colorado.

“From that moment we have spent many happy hours together as a normal married couple and wider family."

He continues: “When I met Karen I knew she was my soul mate so I am absolutely devastated. I can no longer tease her about her singing, or hold her hand.

Floral tributes from well-wishers at the crash site in Boston.

“I am surrounded by wonderful friends and family who are giving me strength and comfort to get through the difficult hours that lay ahead.

“I would kindly ask that we are left to grieve in private as I and Karen’s friends and family come to terms with our tragic loss.”

The incident happened at the Wide Bargate store at around 1pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including firefighters, police, ambulances and the air ambulance.

Police later confirmed Mrs Mercer had been rushed to hospital, but had died.

The driver of the grey Citroen car involved, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, which saw the vehicle end up on the pavement with its back end in the Specsavers window.

The road was closed until around 6.30pm on Monday while investigations were ongoing.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 using reference number Incident 197 of July 1.

Specsavers Store Director Amy Marshall said: “We are all shocked by the incident on Monday and were deeply distressed to learn that the pedestrian who was involved had died.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to her family and friends.”