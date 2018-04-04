Illegal traveller encampments to face prison or £2k fine under new powers

Illegal traveller encampments could face up to two years in prison or a £2,000 fine under new powers given to Boston Borough Council by the High Court yesterday (Tuesday)

Peter Hunn, the authority’s community safety manager, told the Cabinet leaders at a meeting this morning (Wednesday) that he had successfully applied to the court for a hybrid injunction which mixed elements of the Anti-social Behaviour and Crime Act, the Town and Planning Country Act and the Highways Act.

Boston Borough Council offices.

It will see anyone who is illegally setting up camp council owned and managed property be in Contempt of Court with the option to immediately go to court to get them moved away.

Anyone refusing to move could face up to two years in prison or a £2,000 fine.

Mr Hunn told councillors: “Since 2015 had 13 seperate incidents of illegal encampments on PRSA, Geoff Moulder, Woodville Road play area, and in areas near Kirton

“We seem to have been hit quite regularly and the issues have included littering, flytipping, human excrement and more.”

The injunction, which is indefinite, is one of three similar court orders in England and Wales so a success and we hope it makes a real difference.

He said the council officers were ‘excited and pleased’ to have got a good result.

Council leader Michael Cooper said the move was ‘good for the people of the town’.