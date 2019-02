An illustrated talk about the life and work of a Wyberton-born botanical artist is to take place.

It will be given by Stuart Crooks at Fydell House, in South Street, Boston, on Saturday, February 23, at 2pm.

The talk concerns Miss May Lane-Claypon.

The Sir Joseph Banks Society has recently unearthed a collection of her wildflower watercolours. They had spent more than 100 years in a cloth bag.

The talk is being presented by the Boston Preservation Trust.

Admission is priced at £6.