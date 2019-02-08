IN PICTURES: Boston College teams up with animal charity to help care for homeless cats and kittens

In an innovative (and adorable) new partnership, Boston College is playing host to homeless cats and kittens until loving new owners can be found for them.

The college has teamed up with animal charity Blue Cross to provide a temporary home for the in-need felines, while also giving its students a lesson in animal welfare.

Cats are staying in special pens at its Skirbeck Road campus where students taking courses in animal care will look after them, supervised by the lecturing team, until new homes can be found.

Such partnerships allow the charity to take on more unwanted and stray cats without having to find the funds for a new rescue centre.

Katie Radcliffe, regional re-homing network manager at Blue Cross, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Boston College. Our partnerships with colleges give homeless cats the best chance of finding a new home, while helping students gain first-hand experience of looking after animals. So it is a win-win for all of us.”

Jackie Clarke Williams, small animal instructor at Boston College said: “It is great having cats at the college. Helping them gives students the opportunity to put into practice everything that they are learning on their course. It is fantastic that this also helps a charity care for pets looking for homes.”

To find out more about the cats at Boston College looking for a new home or to make a donation towards their care visit www.bluecross.org.uk or contact the scheme on 0300 777 1941 or rehomingnetwork@bluecross.org.uk.