IN PICTURES: Celebrating Harry and Meghan’s special day

Celebrations were held in and around Boston this week to mark the marriage of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.

At homes, schools, businesses, the Union Flag was proudly on display – with some also flying the United States’ Stars and Stripes in honour of the transatlantic union.

Paulette Galley shared this photo of her son, a fan of all things royal.

Swineshead Pre-school Centre shared an image with the Standard from their celebration picnic.

Manager Carolynn Fletcher said: “Parents kindly donated red, white and blue foods for us all to enjoy.

“The children demonstrated wonderful British values and were extremely polite.”

Among the businesses in Boston joining in with the royal wedding fun was the London Road Bakery.

There the Union Flag bunting was up and staff swapped their usual attire for special Harry and Meghan-inspired items.