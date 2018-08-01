In pictures: Children help re-open McDonald’s in Boston, winning a meal a week for a year

An eight-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother were ‘lovin’ it’ when they re-opened Boston’s new-look McDonald’s last week following a competition run in the Standard.

Meghan and Lewis Whitehead-Creasey, of Boston, cut the ribbon at the Queen Street restaurant on Tuesday, signalling its re-launch after a period of closure for refurbishment.

Meghan and Lewis’ mum Kirsty was among the scores of people who entered a competition run between McDonalds and the Standard to find a child to not only re-open the premises, but also have a tour of the site, and receive vouchers for a meal a week for a year.

After having her name chosen at random from the entries, Kirsty asked McDonald’s if both Meghan and Lewis could attend the opening. The answer was yes and on the day both were treated as winners. The vouchers, meanwhile, are to be shared in the year ahead.

As part of the tour, Meghan and Lewis also got the chance to make food for themselves and their parents.

They received a McDonald’s hat, apron, and name badge each, which they got to take home with them as reminders of their visit.

Kirsty said Meghan was ‘very excited’ to win the competition, while Lewis said it was ‘really good’.

She said: “[Megan] really enjoyed getting to see how the food was prepared and getting a chance to make her own food. She said ‘it’s a dream come true’ winning the McDonald’s vouchers for the year.

“[Lewis] really enjoyed making the burgers and wrapping them up. He enjoyed meeting all the staff and being shown what they do and getting the VIP treatment. He is looking forward to sharing the vouchers with his sister.”

Pat Saggers, McDonald’s People Manager, said: “We are really pleased to be open. The comments from our customers has been very good and they are loving the new-look restaurant.”