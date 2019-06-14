In Pictures: Flood devastates homes as evacuations continue and the RAF is drafted in to help

Dozens of homes have been evacuated and a ‘major incident’ declared for parts of Lincolnshire as flooding still causes chaos across the county.

An RAF Chinook helicopter was drafted in last night to drop ballast and large sand bags in an attempt to block a breach in the River Steeping near Wainfleet. But the area is still being flooded. Numerous other areas of Lincolnshire are also still dealing with the flood waters caused by over three month’s worth of rain falling in just a few days. The situation has seen emergency services and other organisations working through the night to help those worst affected. Members of the community have also been rallying together to help those displaced from their homes by the flood waters. Here are some of the photos that illuatrate the ongoing situation.

1. RAF Chinook in action An RAF Chinook helicopter was called in to help stem the flow of water from the burst River Steeping banks at Wainfleet. Photo by Joint Helicopter Support Squad.

2. Loading of the Chinook The RAF load the Chinook helicopter.

3. Sandbags at the ready The extra large sandbags pictured before the RAF dropped them onto the breached section of the River Steeping.

4. Railway line flooded Network Rail's photo of the flooded railway line between Boston and Skegness.

