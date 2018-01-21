IN PICTURES: Forging friendships in local communities at Boston’s St Christopher’s Church

An event aiming to ‘forge new friendships’ in a Boston church’s local community has seen more than 200 people take part.

The International Day at St Christopher’s church on Fenside Road, in Boston, was organized by the parish of Boston in partnership with BLIC (Bringing Learning into Communities).

International Day at St Christophers Church on Fenside Road. L-R Jayne Rush - mayoress and Jane Robertson trying the crafts. EMN-180115-112142001

It was opened by the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush and Mayoress Jane Rush, with the help of Chase from Paw Patrol.

The event, aimed at all ages, included a bouncy castle, craft activities, pizza making and tasting of foods from around the world.

The Reverend Steve Holt said: “St Christopher’s church is a part of the Parish of Boston with its ethos of Hospitality for all God’s people, and that the church belongs to the people of the town.

“The idea was to open the church up to the local community and invite them along to meet together and to have fun in a relaxed and informal way.

International Day at St Christophers Church on Fenside Road. L-R Patryk Delong, Trevor Baily - church warden, Julia Novicka 5 making candy floss. EMN-180115-112131001

“I am delighted to see so many people in the church and enjoying themselves.

“I know we can forge some new friendships today and that more events will be planned for the future.”

Services take place at the church on the first and third Sundays of the month at 9.30am.

For more information email Rev Steve on steve.holt@parishofboston.co.uk

International Day at St Christophers Church on Fenside Road. L-R Julia Boguy 6, Lina Staponkute, Szymon Karbowski 6. EMN-180115-112110001

International Day at St Christophers Church on Fenside Road. L-R Jessica Pogwizd 4, Viktorija Golubeva, Vaida Ringyte. EMN-180115-112100001

International Day at St Christophers Church on Fenside Road. Birute Gineviciene of Smoked Goods store, who supplied the food, pictured with Bernard Rush - mayor. EMN-180115-112049001