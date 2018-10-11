In pictures: Riders unite for Butterfly Hospice

Valuable funds were raised for Boston’s Butterfly Hospice when 140 people saddled up for the cause’s latest Big Bike Ride.

The annual event was held again last Sunday, attracting riders from across Lincolnshire, aged from six to 80-plus.

Participants had the choice of three distances: a nine-mile route from Boston to Langrick and back, a 33-mile route from Lincoln to Boston, and a 66 mile-route from Boston to Lincoln and back.

Among those completing the 33-mile course was person on a unicycle, while a tandem could be spotted on the 66-mile stretch.

A final fundraising total is yet to be known, but expected to be in the thousands of pounds.

Thanks are given to all those who supported the event, including Noel Craft Cycle Life, Asda, and Pilgrim Hospital Radio.