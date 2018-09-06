In pictures: Showcase of creativity at village church

From paintings to preserves, flowers to fabric, there was much to admire when a church near Boston staged a showcase of local creative talent last weekend.

The art, crafts, and flowers exhibition was held at St James’, Freiston, across the Saturday and Sunday as a fundraiser for the church.

As well as the display of artwork (as organised by Debbie Mitchell of the Freiston’s Beach Hut Studio), the craft stalls, and the floral arrangements, visitors could also enjoy homemade refreshments.

The Rev Andrew Higginson from the church said the event was a success and gave his thanks to all those who supported the event.

“It went very well,” he said. “I never cease to be amazed by the talent and creativity of the people of this area.”