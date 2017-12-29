IN PICTURES: Toy Run presents gifts to charities

An annual tradition which sees bikers deliver gifts to two worthy causes in time for Christmas in Boston, has taken place.

The Boston Motorcycle Riders Association’s set off from the Hammer and Pincers for the toy run in aid of the Children’s Ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and Boston Women’s Aid.

10th annual toy run for charity, leaving from Hammer and Pincers. EMN-171218-100653001

A club spokesman said :”Well done and many thanks to those hardy souls who ventured out on a very frosty morning, especially those from further afield, Skegness, Pinchbeck and Saracen’s Head, all no doubt encouraged by the breakfast at the Hammer & Pincers.”

The procession travelled through and stopped in the town centre before heading to the hospital.

This is the 10th year the event has been held in aid of the children’s ward and the sixth for Boston Women’s Aid which runs a refuge in the town.

Radio Lincolnshire’s Pirate Gold programme also featured the riders this year.

