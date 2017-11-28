Incidents with log burner fires prompt safety warnings from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are warning of the fire risk if log burners are not fitted professionally.

The emergency service has been called out to two serious incidents in the last two weeks, one of which saw the owner/occupier of a static caravan lose two beloved pets.

In both cases the cause has been put down to the use of log burning stoves which had not been professionally installed.

Community fire safety manager Shona Wright said: “We would always recommend that people have their log-burning stoves fitted by competent and properly qualified engineers.

“There are legal requirements and regulations related to the use and installation of wood burners, it is definitely not something that you should carry out yourself.”

In the last two weeks Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have been called to a mobile home on Chapel Lane, North Hykeham when a static caravan was severely damaged by fire, with the cause being put down to heat radiating from an incorrectly installed log burner.

And on Sunday, a static home and its contents were destroyed at Station Road, Old Leake and again, investigating officers put the cause down to a log burner which had not been installed professionally.

Dan Moss, group manager prevention and protection, said: “We are seeing an increase in people wanting to install their own log burners.

“Whether it is a house or a static caravan the advice is exactly the same. Special precautions need to be taken and regulations need to be adhered to.

“This is not an area to cut corners on – it is vital these burners are always installed by fully qualified and HETAS registered engineers, and checked regularly.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue recommend the following:

• Always follow the instructions for use

• Do not overload the burner and only burn fuels that are recommended by the manufacturer

• Keep your burner clean, brush out flue passages once a month

• Have your chimney swept once a year

• The burner should be installed and regularly serviced by a competent and qualified engineer

• Ensure the room is well ventilated

• If you are burning wood it must be dry and well-seasoned

• A carbon monoxide detector should be installed to monitor levels within the area of the burner.