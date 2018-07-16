Investigation underway after bin lorry catches fire at Swineshead

Boston Borough Council are investigating after a fire broke out in the back of one of its refuse trucks while it was collecting rubbish.

The crew spotted the fire on Monks Road, Swineshead, on Friday morning.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out and extinguished the blaze after the hopper was emptied.

The Council believe the fire was started by something that was in the waste collected.

A council spokesperson said: "We suspect that the fire is waste-related and a full investigation is underway to try and find the cause.

"The truck has been sent for a detailed inspection and the crew were provided with a replacement vehicle and will expect to complete their round by the end of the day."

Previous warnings have been issued after batteries in Boston's recycled waste were thought to be responsible for other waste related fires.

Portfolio holder for waste services, Cllr David Brown said: "I would like to compliment the crew on the fast actions they made this morning when spotting the fire in the truck, and the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue team.

"They worked amazingly well to deal with the situation they were placed in and to get back on with their duties and not to let the public, only being an hour and half behind track."