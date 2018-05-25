Invitation for bids to run council services

Expressions of interest are to be invited from companies interested in helping run some of Boston Borough Council’s services.

On Wednesday, May 16, the cabinet agreed to invite interest in the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex, in Rowley Road, with sports and play development, and, the Guildhall museum, in South Street.

The council is keen to hear from organisations with an interest in one, some or perhaps all of the areas.

The aim would be to identify possible savings and efficiencies as a contribution to closing a £1 million budget gap.

As a first step the council is to explore interest from established not-for-profit organisations, charitable and otherwise, which could work in partnership with the council.

Cabinet members heard at Wednesday’s meeting that although leisure and cultural services are largely discretionary they have a positive effect on health and wellbeing, areas in which Boston faces challenges.

A new model could lever additional external funding not available to the council, the authority says.