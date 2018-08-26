It’s adventure time at Boston woodland thanks to £6k-plus grant

A new children’s adventure trail is now available to enjoy in an area of Boston woodland thanks to a grant of more than £6,000.

The play equipment has been installed at Beech Wood, in Fenside Road, following a grant of £6,291 to the Boston Woods Trust.

The money came from Lincolnshire Co-op through its Community Champions scheme, which sees a donation being made to a local good cause every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet using their dividend card.

“As a local charity, the Boston Woods Trust, is dependent on such donations and help,” said trustee Claire Elwood, who also thanked retailer Oldrids for its ‘continued support’ with regular donations from the plastic bag levy.

“This money allows the Boston Woods Trust to continue maintaining and developing our woods and parkland, providing tools for our volunteers and paying contractors for essential work.”

“We are very grateful to all our members, who by joining and showing their support, provide evidence that we can use to demonstrate local support, needed to access such grants,” she added.

Boston Woods Trust was one of 21 green space projects supported by Lincolnshire Co-op last year.

Senior community and education co-ordinator Ben James said: “Green spaces make our lives better in so many ways. They’re a place for us to pause, relax and spend time with family and are home to fascinating nature and exciting wildlife.”