There will be a chance to support a Brave the Shave fundraiser at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital today (Tuesday, July 31), at 11am.

Jane Goodman, 60, of Boston, will be parting with her locks in the main foyer in support of the Macmillan Cancer Care campaign.

Her niece Diane Eldridge will be performing the head shaving honours.

Jane has lost a number of loved ones to cancer and will be collecting for her cause today.