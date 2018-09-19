Jeffrey to walk 100 miles for RAF centenary

An 86-year-old ex-paratrooper is due to visit the Boston area this week as part of a bid to walk 100 miles for 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

Jeffrey Long, of Bingley, Yorkshire, is attempting to walk 10 miles at 10 different RAF stations to mark the service’s 100th anniversary this year.

The effort, which began on Sunday and is due to finish on Tuesday, is being made in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund and Support Our Paras charities.

It will see Jeffrey come to RAF Coningsby tomorrow (Thursday, September 20).

Jeffrey said: “The Paras have a relationship with the RAF, they are very good to us. They give us a flight then they show us the door! It made perfect sense to me to support this wonderful charity, in the year of the RAF’s centenary as well as the Paras’ charity, of course.”

Last year, Jeffrey completed an 86-mile walk in recognition of his 86th birthday. The appeal went viral thanks to a retweet from comedian Jason Manford and saw him raise more than £120,000 for charity.

You can support him at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JeffreyLongMBE