Join Mayor and help raise charity funds

An evening of music, fun, and fundraising is promised at an event being held by the Mayor of Boston next week.

Coun Brian Rush is holding the event at the Boston & County Club, in Parkgate, Boston, on Saturday, April 28, from 7.30pm, in aid of his charities – The Respite Association and Sands.

It will feature ‘Boston’s very own ukulele band’, a buffet supper, raffle and prizes, dancing, and disco.

Tickets, priced at £20, are available from Jayne Rush hair salons in Boston (01205 355002) and Kirton (01205 722811) or the Mayor of 01205 290488 or 07919 888838.

Dress code – smart.