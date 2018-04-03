KFC and Costa Coffee drive thrus approved for Quadrant development

New KFC and Costa Coffee drive-thrus will be coming to Boston after councillors unanimously granted planning permission for the latest section of The Quadrant development.

The fast food restaurant and coffee shop will be based between the A16 and proposed new Boston United FC stadium in Wyberton, south of the town centre.

Five hundred homes and over 1,000 jobs will be created as part of The Quadrant, which is being built on land between Tytton Lane East and the A16.

A supermarket and a hotel could also be built as part of the project, which received outline planning permission back in 2015.

The Quadrant will also see Boston United leave their York Street home to move into a purpose-built new 5,000 capacity stadium opposite the housing development.

Work is well underway on the housing development, with 147 homes built as part of the first two phases.

The scheme has received financial backing from the government, who provided £3.5 million for a road through the development.

Wyberton Parish Council raised fears about traffic queuing for the drive-thrus from the main road, suggesting the proposals be redesigned to have the kiosks at the back of the site.

However, Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways Department said that they did not believe that there would be any tailbacks as a result of the development following lengthy discussions with Boston Borough Council.

Despite this, Councillor Alison Austin and committee chair Councillor David Brown repeated the concerns about queues on to the A16, citing the tailbacks from McDonald’s next to Queen Street in Boston town centre.

Councillor Austin, Independent member St Thomas’, said: “We have to have confidence that highways have considered every possible eventuality.

“Tailbacks on to the A16 must not be permitted.”

Councillor Brown, Conservative representing Wyberton, added: “The layout for the KFC drive thru is far better than the coffee one as it loops cars around, creating more queuing spaces.”

Conditions have been attached restricting both outlets’ opening hours.

Stefan Pidluznyj , Local Democracy Reporting Service