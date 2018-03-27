KFC and Costa Coffee Quadrant plans set to be given the green light

Plans for a new KFC and Costa Coffee at The Quadrant, in Boston, are set to be given the green light next week.

Both outlets would have drive-thrus and be based between the A16 and proposed new Boston United FC stadium.

Work is already well underway on The Quadrant development, with the construction of 147 homes.

The development on land between Tytton Lane East and the A16 in Wyberton will create 500 homes, 460 permanent jobs, and an additional 600 temporary construction jobs.

A supermarket and even a hotel could be built as part of the project, which received outline planning permission back in 2015.

The Quadrant will also see Boston United leave their York Street home to move into a purpose-built new 5,000 capacity stadium opposite the housing development.

However, as of February 2018, the football stadium project had been delayed due to a gap in funding.

The KFC and Costa Coffee drive-thrus will be based east of the A16 roundabout, on the football stadium side of the development.

The government has also given its financial backing to The Quadrant, providing Chestnut Homes with £3.5 million for a road through the development.

Managing Director of Chestnut Homes David Newton said: “Having two well-known brands already submit plans to move here demonstrates the confidence that businesses have in both Boston and The Quadrant, and we anticipate that more companies will be attracted to invest in the area as the scheme progresses.

“It’s good news for Boston.”

Wyberton Parish Council has raised fears about traffic queuing for the drive-thrus from the main road, suggesting the proposals be redesigned to have the kiosks at the back of the site.

Despite their concerns, Boston Borough Council’s Planning Committee has been given a recommendation to approve both proposals at a meeting on Tuesday, April 3.

Stefan Pidluznyj , Local Democracy Reporting Service