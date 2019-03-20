Kirton convenience store worker to part with locks – in store – for charity

A Kirton convenience store worker is set to part with her locks for charity.

Teddie Reid, 20, of the Co-op, in Station Road, will be having her hair cut off and head shaved in store on Tuesday, April 16, between 11am and 1pm, in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides wigs for people aged under 24 who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illness.

Teddie says she considers herself ‘lucky’ to have the hair she does and wants to give children and young people who have lost theirs the chance to ‘make memories with the self-expression and sense of identity that hair can give them’.

People can make donations on the day or via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teddie-reid