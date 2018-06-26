Kirton flower festival set to bloom from this Friday

Preparations are already in full swing at Kirton Parish Church as members of the fundraising team get ready for the church annual Flower Festival on Friday.

A variety of beautiful and creative displays will be on show from 7pm with Sung Eucharist to celebrate the Patronal Festival.

“As usual it has been a very busy few weeks for us,” said organiser, Maggie Welberry.

“This is now our fourth flower festival after quite a few years break and each year we try to make it even better than before. There will be lots of beautiful displays representing local businesses and groups as well as the schools in Kirton and the nursery.

“Our theme this year is Childhood Memories.”

The Flower Festival continues on Saturday from 11am-4pm, Sunday, 1-4pm, and Monday, 12-4pm. There will be homemade refreshments served throughout the festival and on Saturday, classic cars will be on display in the churchyard along with stalls including a tombola with a cuddly toy tombola for the children, and of course, the flower displays inside.

Maggie added: “We have our Grand Prize draw again this year with a 1st prize of £250, 2nd prize £100 and lots of other prizes including vouchers. Tickets are only £2.50 a book and are on sale throughout the festival.”