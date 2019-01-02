Kirton house fire: Two men and a woman killed police confirm as domestic murder investigation continues

Two men and a woman were killed and two more people taken to hospital after a house fire in Kirton.

Police have this afternoon, Wednesday January 2, confirmed that those that died were a woman aged 27, a man aged 24 and a man aged 32. All three were British.

The scene of the tragic fire in Boston

The two people taken to hospital have since been released.

In total there were five people involved in this incident, the domestic murder investigation is ongoing and officers are not seeking anyone else as part of their inquiries.

Police and Fire investigators continue to examine the scene of the fire at a detached house in Peartree Road, Kirton which was reported about 3am on Tuesday January 1.

It will take some time to formally identify the three deceased but at this time police believe they know who they are and their families have been notified and family liaison officers are in contact with them.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has any information about the occupants of the address, or anyone who was driving in or near Peartree Road, Kirton from 3pm Near Year’s Eve up to 3am on New Year’s morning and may have dash cam footage, or may have seen anything which might assist them to call 101 and quote incident 139 of 1st January.

The investigation is being conducted by officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit alongside Lincolnshire officers

Supt Di Coulson says “This is a tragic crime and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved. We are in contact with the families and will ensure that this is a thorough investigation as we try and understand what happened.”