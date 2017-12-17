Knights’ display of Christmas history

Visitors to Boston Guildhall were able to learn about some of the history of Christmas celebrations with the Knights of Skirbeck at the weekend.

A Boston Borough Council spokesman said: “It’s always a great event when the Knights appear.

Medieval Christmas with Knights of Skirbeck, at Guildhall. L-R Dave Bedford showing a Kissing Bough to Richard Taylor and Liz Evans. EMN-171112-112633001

“It was also lovely to be able to offer a pop-up cafe from Fran at Chocolate Fairy Catering to accompany the festive activities.

“Hand-made Christmas decorations such as the kissing bough helped to bring the medieval festive traditions to life.

“Those who attended enjoyed exploring the stories behind what we still use at home today, such as mistletoe and decorations, to celebrate the festive season.”

Medieval Christmas with Knights of Skirbeck, at Guildhall. Fran Williams of Boston, Chocolate Fairy Catering. EMN-171112-112622001

Medieval Christmas with Knights of Skirbeck, at Guildhall. Alex Turner with wines and drinks. EMN-171112-112655001