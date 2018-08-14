Lancaster to perform fly-by at fire station open day

The iconic Lancaster is set to perform a fly-by at Boston Fire Station’s open day on Sunday.

The family event takes place from 10am-4pm at the station, on Robin Hoods Walk.

There will be fairground rides, bouncy castles, games and demonstrations, vintage fire engines, stalls, and a barbecue.

Boston crew manager Simon Bedford said: “This is a great day out for the whole family and it is an event that has grown in popularity over the last few years.

“There is so much for people to see and do, but there’s also a serious side to the event. It’s a great opportunity to see what the service is all about and to talk to the crews and some of the partner organisations involved to pick up advice and tips on keeping your family safe, happy and healthy.”

Free parking for the event will be at Haven High Academy on Marian Road.

Proceeds will go to the Fire Fighters Charity.