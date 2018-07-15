Last chance for EU funding to boost your business

Local businesses only have until Saturday September 1 to apply for a grant from the LEADER programme.

LEADER provides European Union (EU) funding to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in the Greater Lincolnshire area for projects that can help the rural economy grow.

So far, the programme has granted over £2.5m to 74 local businesses and organisations across the county, creating 155 direct jobs. There is still funding available, but businesses have only until September to submit an expression of interest.

Projects already supported include:

• Conversion of a redundant farm building to a micro-brewery and the purchase of the brewing equipment

• A wrapping machine for packing broccoli and cabbage to supermarket standards

• A new packing warehouse for a mail order business

• An indoor children’s play barn at a farm attraction

• Luxury wooden wigwams to expand existing and create new glamping sites

• A new build multi-purpose village hall/community hub

• Fitting out a new café/bar in a growing village

Further details on the programme, including contact details for your local action group manager, can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/funding or by sending an email to: LincsLEADER@lincolnshire.gov.uk