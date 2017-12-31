Last chance to nominate your hospital heroes for an award

The deadline for nominations for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) staff awards is nearly here!

So far, more than 550 nominations have been received from staff and patients who want to recognise hospital staff for their care, dedication and hard work.

You may want to recognise someone who cared for you or a relative, and went above and beyond the call of duty, someone who is dedicated to putting the patient first, or a team who work together to advance quality of care.

You have just one month to put in an application so that your nominee gets the chance to be recognised at a glittering awards ceremony in May 2018.

Categories you can nominate in include outstanding leader, extra mile, team of the year, volunteer of the year or care and compassion, amongst others.

ULHT Chief Executive Jan Sobieraj said: “The staff awards are a fantastic way to recognise our amazing staff who go above and beyond every day to deliver great patient care.

“I’m delighted that we’ve already had so many nominations this year, and that really reflects what a great job our staff are doing, sometimes in challenging circumstances.

“But I’m sure there are others who deserve recognition but have not yet been nominated. I’d encourage everyone to think of someone they could nominate, and make sure they get the nomination in now.”

Nominations can be made using forms available in all ULHT hospitals or using the form at www.ulh.nhs.uk/about/staff-awards/