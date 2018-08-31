Latest charity star trek for Amanda

When Boston’s Amanda Smith took on a gruelling trek through Oman for charity last year it was meant to be the finale to a decade of fundraising activities.

But this summer has seen her complete a six-day expedition in Transylvania, again for charity, and she has not ruled out doing more ...

Amanda with Lisa Snowdon.

“Who knows?” she said. “I will say ‘never say never’.”

Last year, the mother-of-three raised more than £3,000 for the breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! through her Oman adventure.

After trying to encourage others to apply for a spot on the cause’s next fundraiser, a trek through the Transylvanian Alps, she took a fancy to it herself and – to her surprise – had her application accepted.

“I thought Oman was going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity, I wasn’t expecting them to say ‘yes, we would like you to come along again’.”

Amanda with Tom Fletcher.

Amanda, a primary school teacher, had to raise £2,200 to go on the trip. This she achieved, in a tough time frame, helped by a charity ball she threw before she planned to go on the expedition.

There, she again found herself in the company of celebrities – presenter and fashion model Lisa Snowdon and McFly’s Tom Fletcher – who acted as team leaders for the fundraising group. Last time, it was author and vlogger Giovanna Fletcher and Mario Falcone, from The Only Way Is Essex.

“Both of them just mucked in and got on with it,” said Amanda, 41, who would encourage others to take on similar tests.

“I think everybody needs to experience it,” she said.