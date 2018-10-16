LATEST: Gas leak causes closure of Boston town centre road and evacuation of bock of flats

Bridge Street in Boston is closed this morning and a block of flats was evacuated after a fire caused a gas leak.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene early this morning after a wheelie bin and gas and electricity meter fire.

The fire was between a block of flats and all the residents of the block were evacuated.

Police said Bridge Street was closed at both ends and emergency services are on the scene.

They could not say how long the closure would remain in place in their statement issued just before 10am today (Tuesday).

Boston Borough Council tweeted at 6.07 this morning that Bridge Street was closed due to a fire and subsequent gas leak.

The tweet warned that the closure was likely to cause problems for people getting around the town centre.

A spokesman for Boston “We were called to Bridge Street, Boston, at 4.44am today to reports of wheelie bins and gas and electricity meters on fire. We were also made aware of a gas leak.

“The fire was in between a block of flats. All residents were evacuated.

“Bridge Street has been closed at both ends while emergency services are at the scene.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.18am.

Boston fire crew dealt with fire to two domestic wheelie bins which also involved one metre of plastic service pipe and electrical cable supply.

The spokesman said no injuries reported and the cause has not yet been confirmed, but police are reviewing CCTV footage.

Boston Borough Council subsequently tweeted at 6.07: "Here's news of a road closure that may well cause some problems this morning for people getting around #Boston - Bridge Street is closed.

"This is due to a fire and subsequent gas leak which needs fixing.

"Likely to be closed at least through rush hour, if not longer."

Brylaine Travel said the closure meant none of their buses were able to serve West Street in either direction.

A spokeswoman for gas network Cadent said: "We were called by the Fire Service at 4.52am today to a fire in Bridge Street, Boston.

"At the request of the Fire Service, engineers cut off the gas supply to the building. The fire is not believed to be gas related. Our engineers are currently completing their works on site."

