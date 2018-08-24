Lily honoured at the palace by news club

A Wyberton teen has been honoured at Buckingham Palace for her contributions to a national network of school news clubs.

Lily Watson-Fay, 13, was invited to the world-famous building as part of the at the fifth annual Burnet News Club Awards Ceremony.

Lily Watson-Fay, outside Buckingham Palace.

She was one of 10 pupils from across the country to receive an award at the event, held at The Queen’s Gallery, in light of their contributions to the Burnet News Club’s online hub.

The club is run by The Economist Educational Foundation and aims to develop young people’s critical thinking and literacy skills through open discussions about current affairs.

Lily, of Thomas Middlecott Academy, was given her award because of insightful contributions to the hub over the academic year and her excellent entries to the weekly competitions.

She said: “I’ve really enjoyed myself this year it has been really fun and it has just been amazing doing all of the competitions, especially when I won one of them with the poem that I had written.”

She described the visit to the palace as ‘an amazing experience that may never happen again’.