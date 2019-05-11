Lincolnshire CCGs celebrate nurses on International Nurses Day

The four Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups – East, West, South and South West – will be celebrating the work of nurses across the county on International Nurses Day this Sunday (May 12).

Held to commemorate the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world and marks the essential role nurses play saving lives and improving health and wellbeing.

As in other parts of the country, in Lincolnshire thousands of nurses perform a wide variety of roles in the community, as well as in GP practices, hospitals, and care homes, making a critical contribution to the lives of thousands of people.

Wendy Martin, Executive Lead Nurse and Midwife at Lincolnshire West CCG, said: “Nurses in Lincolnshire and across the country make a huge difference to the lives of patients, often in extremely difficult circumstances, and we wanted to celebrate them and the work they do on International Nurses Day.

“We want to raise the profile of what nurses do, especially since there are nurses working in roles that may not always be at the forefront of people’s minds when they picture a nurse.”

Liz Ball, Chief Nurse at Lincolnshire East CCG, added: “Our nurses do amazing things on a daily basis, often without thanks, and it’s really important to us that we recognise what they do and the sacrifices they make. In difficult times, the passion and values of our nurses shines through, and, irrespective of where they work, our nurses constantly meet the challenge of a changing healthcare environment head-on.”

Pam Palmer, Chief Nurse, South and South West Lincolnshire CCGs added: “We wanted to say thank you to nurses across Lincolnshire, wherever they may work.

“Our nurses deliver some extraordinary care in an increasingly pressurised environment, and are a continuing source of inspiration for all of us.”

For more information, visit www.rcn.org.uk/nurses-day and www.icn.ch/what-we-do/campaigns/international-nurses-day for more information.