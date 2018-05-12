Lincolnshire celebrates ‘National Nurses Day’

Today (Saturday May 12) is National Nurses Day, a celebration of nursing both in the UK and internationally - and recognition of the crucial role nurses play.

Held on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, National Nurses Day is an opportunity to recognise and thank all nursing staff for the crucial care and expertise they provide in an increasingly modern and dynamic profession.

Co-ordinated in the UK by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), events will be held across the country, including in Lincolnshire where the four Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) – East, South, South West, and West - are supporting plans to celebrate nurses.

CCG volunteers will be baking cupcakes in RCN supplied wrappers, which will be sold with all proceeds being donated to a national charity.

In addition, CCG employees will be able to use the hashtag #thisnurse to show support for the amazing work carried out by nurses, locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

CCGs will also be showing their support via their Facebook and Twitter feeds.