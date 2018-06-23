Lincolnshire County Council wants to hear about your childcare

Parents and carers are being surveyed about their childcare experiences to ensure there are enough places available and to support future needs.

County councillor Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “Throughout the year we work to do whatever we can to support local childcare providers to offer childcare services parents need and want. Part of this work includes an annual assessment report of the sufficiency of childcare.

“Like all of our past assessments, we want this one to include the views of parents and carers. Our online survey asks if parents and children are using childcare, and if they do, what they think about it.

“We’re also asking are there things that prevent families using childcare, and what more is needed. This will help us to plan new childcare, or support the hundreds of local group providers, nurseries, and childminders to consider changing their offer to meet parents’ needs.”

To complete the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LincolnshireParents.

Like all authorities, Lincolnshire County Council has a duty, within reason, to ensure there is sufficient availability of childcare for children of working parents aged 0-14, or up to 18 years for disabled children. This includes parents who are studying or training for employment.