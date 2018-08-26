Lincolnshire East CCG: ‘Donate blood this summer’

It may not be the first thing that springs to mind whilst enjoying the holidays, but stocks of some types of blood group tend to dip during the summer months, so Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group is urging people to come forwards to donate blood.

Around 6,000 units of blood are needed every day to help save the lives of sick and injured people across England and Wales, and for some people who have experienced severe blood loss, a blood transfusion can mean the difference between life and death.

Dr Stephen Baird, Chair of Lincolnshire East CCG, said: “Red blood cells only have a shelf life of 35 days and platelets have a shelf life of just five days.

“This means that blood cannot be stockpiled, making it vital for existing and new blood donors to keep coming forwards, to ensure that supplies of blood are available when they are needed.”

When your mind is focused on enjoying your summer holiday it can be easy to overlook the crucial contribution you can make by donating blood.

“It is easy sometimes to put off giving blood,” adds Dr Baird. “We can all get caught up in enjoying our holidays and planning things to do, but it would be unbelievably helpful if more of us could take just a few minutes out of our schedule to give blood.

“The universal blood group O Rh Negative is often in short supply as demand for it tends to be greater. In addition, we need to do all we can to guarantee supplies of rarer blood groups, including A Rh Negative, B Rh Negative, and AB Rh Negative.”

Generally speaking, if you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7 stone 12 lbs (50 kg), and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before), you should be able to give blood. People aged over 70 need to have given blood in the last two years in order to continue donating.

To find out more or book an appointment to donate, visit www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.