Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue: Sweep your chimneys and prevent fire

With the colder months looming, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is urging residents to ensure their chimney is safe to use.

The advice comes as autumn approaches, with many households stocking up on logs for their open fires and log burners.

The county’s firefighters were called to 93 separate fires contained within the chimney of family homes last winter, between October 17 last year and April 30 this year.

That figure was higher than the same period in the previous winter and Community Fire Safety manager Lee Marsh is keen to reverse that trend.

Mr Marsh said: “Every year, as the colder weather approaches, we see a spike in the number of call-outs we receive to chimney fires.

“Those 93 call-outs last winter could have been avoided with simple maintenance.

“So this is why we recommend that all chimneys and flues should be cleaned and checked during the summer months to ensure they are free from debris and in good working order.

“A blocked or defective chimney can cause distressing and expensive chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisoning so it is essential to employ a professional and qualified chimney sweep.

“Whilst it is important to sweep your chimney at this time of year, it is also important to have your boiler tested to ensure it is also safe.

“I would strongly advice everyone to get it checked now before the engineers are busy and before you need it with the autumnal weather coming.”

Chimneys should be swept as follows:

• Wood - up to four times a year

• Oil - once a year

• Gas - once a year

• Bituminous coal - twice a year

• Smokeless coals - at least once a year

